There is no such thing as sibling rivalry in the Thomas family – in fact, it's quite the opposite! Neighbours star Ryan Thomas has revealed that it was actually his younger brother Adam who was first approached by producers to star in the Australian soap, but that he had to turn it down as he was still playing Adam Barton in Emmerdale at the time. Talking to Christine Lampard on ITV daytime show Lorraine, Ryan revealed: "I want to make this clear, this is the first time I've ever spoken about it, they offered me and Adam the part but luckily for Adam he was still in Emmerdale. So it was great. I was like 'Yes! I'll take this Adam.'" Ryan added: "If Adam was up for the part I probably wouldn’t get it because he's just that little bit more talented than I am."

Ryan plays mysterious newcomer Rafael Humphreys in Neighbours, and will stars in the show for 18 episodes. The former Coronation Street actor spent time filming in Australia late last year, but has since returned to the UK, where he has been reunited with his nine-year-old daughter Scarlett, who he shares with ex-partner Tina O'Brien. Although he had a wonderful time filming on the iconic Ramsey Street set, the doting dad found it difficult being away from his little girl, even having to miss her ninth birthday in October. The star made sure to pay a touching tribute to Scarlett on social media, posting a sweet photo of the pair on a beach, which he captioned: "Happy 9th birthday Scarlett, our first ever birthday apart makes this so much harder being the other side of the world. Love you my angel."

Luckily, the entire Thomas family, including Adam's twin brother Scott, were all back together for an extra-special Christmas, where they celebrated finding out the gender of Adam and his wife Caroline's second baby. The happy couple, who are also parents to three-year-old son Teddy, shared a sweet video of them popping a balloon in front of their family, which saw pink confetti fall out of it, followed by an eruption of cheers. Adam was visibly emotional as he jumped up and down with delight, and was seen hugging his mum as he took in the news.

