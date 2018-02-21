Brit Awards 2018 – live from the red carpet Watch the celebrities arrive at the O2 Arena for the star-studded music night of the year

It's that time of year again where the world's most famous artists flock to the stage at the O2 Arena for the biggest night in music calendar. The 2018 Brit Award line-up is set to be as impressive as ever, with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Ed Sheeran, Liam Payne and Dua Lipa all confirmed. While last year Emma Willis and Dermot O'Leary hosted the event, this year Jack Whiteall will take over the reigns, presenting the show live from 20:00 on ITV. The night is sure to be as memorable as ever, with Cheryl expected to make a high-profile appearance to support boyfriend Liam, while all eyes will be on the red carpet as big stars from the TV, music and film industry showcase their glitzy outfits. Stars will later flock to the official after-party, this year headlined by Tempus.