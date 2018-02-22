Crisis for Dancing on Ice as the show drops in ratings The ITV show's ratings have plummeted after its first episode on 7 January

Is the future of Dancing on Ice in crisis? The ITV show fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield has been dropping in ratings since it first aired on 7 January, it has been revealed. Over over seven million people tuned in to watch episode one, but by week seven, just under five million people were turning on the TV to watch celebrities compete in the ice skating contest. It comes after ITV confirmed that the the show has already been commissioned for another series in 2019.

However, there are still many fans of the Sunday night programme, which airs during prime-time family viewing from 6pm each week for two hours. The show's hosts Holly and Phil - who also front daytime show This Morning - first started presenting together on the show when it debuted in 2006, and are much-loved for their natural on-screen chemistry. Fans also enjoy tuning in to catch a glimpse of Holly's outfit. The star has made a name for herself over the past few years as a style icon, thanks to her affordable outfits worn on the days she presents This Morning, which contrast to her glitzy dresses on Dancing on Ice. With the help from her glam squad, including stylist Angie Smith and makeup artist Patsy O'Neil, Holly always looks the part, dazzling in memorable designs including a fairytale gown by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers, Jenny Packham.

Most recently, Coronation Street actor Anthony Cotton and actress Donna Air bowed out of the contest during Sunday's double eviction. The show, which started with 12 celebrities, is now down to its final five – Max Evans, Brooke Vincent, Alex Beresford, Jake Quickenden and Kem Cetinay. Former Great British Bake Off star Candice Brown was the first to leave the competition in week one, with the engaged star up against singer Lamar.

The show hasn’t gone without injuries either, with a number of celebrities ending up in hospital after suffering from nasty falls. Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker recently told The Sun that she was in need of an MRI scan, revealing that her physio had advised her to get one "because there may be something inside damaged". At the beginning of the month, Coronation Street star Anthony Cotton fractured his ribs in a training accident during rehearsals with partner Brandee Malto, but the soap star managed to still perform the following week. Max Evans' partner, Ale Izquierdo, also suffered an injury while rehearsing a lift that went wrong. The professional skater was taken to hospital after the fall and was told to rest for 24 hours.