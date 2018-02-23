Sex and the City Smith actor weighs in on Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker feud Jason Lewis gave his opinion on the feud between the two SATC actresses

Jason Lewis, who played Kim Cattrall's onscreen boyfriend Smith Jared on Sex and the City, has weighed in on the feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim, and strongly hinted that he was 'Team Sarah Jessica' in the feud. Chatting on KTLA 5, the 46-year-old praised the star, while keeping quiet about his relationship with Kim. When he was asked about the fight, he said: "Can't say something nice, don't say anything at all," adding: "Sarah was always so lovely and such a consummate professional and I think people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them so I'm going to stop there because I've got nothing nice to her."

Jason played Samantha's boyfriend, Smith

When he was asked if that meant he was on Sarah's side, he replied: "I might just have to say yeah. What a gracious lady, she was always so good to me." Viewers had a mixed response to the interview, with one person writing: "What a gentleman (insert sarcasm). Just because she was good to them, doesn't mean she was good to Kim. With so many people suddenly coming to SJP's defence, it makes it even more plausible that Kim is right," while another added: "Out of the women he spent the most time with Kim so I'm inclined to believe him.﻿"

Sarah Jessica and Kim's feud came to public attention when the Carrie actress confirmed that a third Sex and the City film had been cancelled. Although she didn't give a reason, it was largely assumed that Kim had refused to make a third film, leading her to defend herself in an interview on Piers Morgan's Life Stories. She said: "Sarah Jessica, she could have been nicer, she could have in some way. I don't know what her issue is, I never have." She also asked Sarah Jessica to leave her alone after she expressed her condolences following the death of Kim's brother, writing: "My mum asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now."

