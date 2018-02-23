Trouble for Max Evans as Dancing on Ice partner Ale forced to skip show Ale will not be performing this week due to illness

Max Evans will not perform with his regular partner Ale Izquierdo on Dancing on Ice this weekend, as Ale has fallen ill. ITV confirmed that the sports star will dance alongside Brandee Malto on Sunday's show. Max – the brother of rugby player Thom Evans – also shared the disappointing news on Instagram.

He uploaded a photo of the pair skating, and wrote: "It saddens me to announce I will not be skating with @_ale_the_cat_ this Sunday. Ale has had a serious case of the flu all week & producers have decided she's not well enough to train or perform. I know Ale, and I know this isn't her call, she is one of the bravest fighters I know and she would fight anything to perform on the show!"

Max added: "She also told me her Mum is coming from Mexico next week to watch the show and she wanted to get better to give us the best chance of getting through this week and performing for her Mum! I found out yesterday I will be performing with @justbrandee I have no doubt Brandee is up for the huge challenge we face and I want everyone to know we are going to work our butts off to deliver a performance Ale will be proud of. Please take the time to send Ale get well messages, I know she's absolutely gutted and very poorly right now. Thank you always for your support x."

Ale, a Mexican figure skating champion, also shared the news on her Twitter page, writing: "Sad to announce that unfortunately I won’t be able to take part in the competition this Sunday due to being diagnosed with the flu. Wishing the best to my partner this Sunday. He will be skating with my really good friend Brandee! I'm sure they will do really good!"

This is not the first time Ale has had a setback. Last month, the professional skater was rushed to hospital after she fell during rehearsals. Photos showed Ale lying on her back in pain on the ice, while Max looked on in worry. She was advised to rest for 24 hours and made a recovery.