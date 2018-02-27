Ant and Dec reveal their memorable moments as Saturday Night Takeaway celebrates milestone Relive some of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway highlights here

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is celebrating 100 episodes this weekend! And to commemorate this incredible milestone, hosts Ant and Dec have looked back on their favourite memories from across 15 series. When asked about their most memorable Undercover, the stars revealed it was undeniably the time they pranked Jeremy Kyle on his show in America. "I think [Dec] dressed as a cat, on Jeremy Kyle," confessed Ant. "Daring in terms of the outfit and also how close you were to him."

"I was a guy who had had so much plastic surgery that he looked like his own cat," added Dec. "I was so scared of going on there. We did it in the States, on his American show, so I had to be American as well and get the accent right. That's the most nervous I’ve ever been. Just being grilled by Jeremy Kyle is nerve wracking anyway! I have sympathy for his real guests now." He continued: "If I'd walked out there and he’d just gone, 'Dec, is that you?'… I just didn’t want to make a mess of it. You put pressure on yourself."

But when it comes to filming the famous segment, 42-year-old Dec confessed that there’s always that fear of the celebrity finding out too soon what is happening. "Generally we’ve been really lucky, we’ve never had to can one," he explained. "Some of them have been shorter than others when they’ve recognised us a bit earlier but we’ve never canned one."

Other than going undercover, the presenting duo also force celebrities to prank others with Get Out Of Me Ear. Reminiscing about his favourite one, Ant shared: "I think you have to go back to the original one with Louis Walsh. We didn't know if the idea was going to work but we laughed so much during it, and watching it back, we said, 'This has got to go in Show One'. I think that’s still my favourite. Louis talking to Dannii Minogue on his banana phone. Brilliant." Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 100th episode airs on 3 March on ITV.

