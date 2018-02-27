VIP guests join HELLO! for exclusive screening of Murder on the Orient Express Stars included Jeff Brazier and his fiancée Kate Dwyer, GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins and BBC newsreader Kate Silverton

On Monday night, HELLO! Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon hosted a star-studded event at the Courthouse Hotel in London for an exclusive screening of Murder on the Orient Express. VIP guests included Jeff Brazier and his fiancée Kate Dwyer, BBC newsreader Kate Silverton, Embarrassing Bodies star Doctor Dawn Harper, GMB's Charlotte Hawkins, TOWIE's Lydia Bright and her mum Debbie, as well as Agatha Christie's great-grandson James Prichard.

VIP guests included Jeff Brazier and his fiancée Kate Dwyer, along with Lydia and Debbie Bright

The evening was enjoyed by all, with guests sipping on champagne at a reception before heading into the screening room, where they were greeted with popcorn and limited-edition Godiva chocolate boxes. Before the film got started, James gave an insightful talk about his famous great-grandmother, praising her for being "the best writer of all time", and telling guests that she had taught herself to read and write, and had been inspired to write Murder on the Orient Express during her travels.

HELLO! Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon with Agatha Christie's great-grandson James Prichard

The film proved a hit with dad-of-two Jeff, who told HELLO! that he had "discovered a genre I didn’t know I liked". Jeff was so taken with the film, that he is now hoping to get his sons Bobby, 14, and Freddie, 13, into reading some of Agatha Christie's books. "Maybe I can get my youngest son to read it," he said. Kate, meanwhile, said that the film's emotional twist made her want to "go back home and hold onto my children tightly". Dr Dawn added that she was surprised by the film's murder twist when Hercule Poirot finally solved the mystery.

RELATED: Binky Felstead and Josh Patterson enjoy date night at HELLO!'s exclusive theatre club

Kate Silverston and Charlotte Hawkins were also present at the star-studded event

Set on the luxury carriages of the Orient Express, famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot is sent to London to solve a case, where he is offered a room onboard the train. After a murder takes place during the journey, it is up to Poirot to find out the culprit – with the final revelation leaving both the detective, passengers, and viewers with plenty to think about. Adding to this is the all-star cast, including Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Olivia Coleman, Penelope Cruz and Dame Judi Dench, making the film a must-watch for all cinema fans.

RELATED: Strictly's Shirley Ballas joins HELLO!'s exclusive film club