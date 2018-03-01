Coronation Street's Bhavna Limbachia rushed to hospital The actress is best known for playing Rana Nazir in the ITV soap

Coronation Street actress Bhavna Limbachia has reassured fans that she is "one the mend" after being rushed into hospital. The 33-year-old actress, who is best known for playing Rana Nazir on the ITV soap, shared an update on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening after being admitted to hospital with gastroenteritis. Alongside a photo showing her in her hospital bed, Bhavna wrote: "We're very lucky to have the NHS. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Tameside Hospital for looking after me. A case of gastroenteritis and overbuild of acid in the gut but I'm on the mend. Taking a break from social media for a few days while I recover." She concluded: "Thank you for all the continued support and kind messages. On the plus side… I haven’t had to attempt to drive in the snow!"

Bhavna Limbachia has taken to Instagram to reassure fans she is on the mend

The news means that Bhavna's ongoing Corrie storyline will likely need to put on hold. Her character Rana has been having an affair with Kate Connor, played by Faye Brookes, which led to husband Zeedan telling her Muslim parents about her sexuality. Bhavna recently appeared on This Morning with Faye to talk about the plot, and tease what's in store for their character.

STORY: Is Suranne Jones returning to Coronation Street?

"[Producer Kate Oates] asked me how I felt about my character turning gay and it was the last thing I expected because Rana came in as quite a vivacious, party girl who was a complete man-eater," Bhavna shared. "So I said that I was completely on-board but I wanted to make sure it was played out in real time. I said if we are going to do this then we need to do it right."

Bhavna's Coronation Street character Rana has been having an affair with Kate Connor

Upcoming episodes will see Rana's devout family attempt to kidnap her in a bid to protect their reputation, but Kate discovers their plot to send Rana to Pakistan on a one-way ticket. She enlists the help of Zeedan so they can both help the woman that they love.

STORY: Simon Thomas reduces Holly Willoughby to tears as he talks about wife's death: video