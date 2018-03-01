Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine has surprising news! Paddy and Christine recently hit the headlines over the state of their marriage

Christine McGuinness has joined the cast of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire, according to new reports. The wife of Take Me Out host Paddy has signed up to the ITVBe series amid ongoing drama surrounding her marriage. "She has been through a tough time since feeling betrayed by Paddy and is looking forward to having a new focus," a TV source told The Sun. "It's not great news for Paddy who's already seen enough of his private life scrutinised. She's already filmed some scenes."

Paddy and Christine have been married since 2011

The glamourous show, which returns next month, follows the lives of well-off women living in Cheshire, including footballers' wives Tanya Bardsley and Leanne Brown. It has not yet been confirmed whether Christine will become a full-time member or if will just appear as a guest in the seventh series. News of Christine's appearance comes shortly after her husband Paddy was seen getting close to Nicole Appleton during a night out in London.

Christine, 29, recently hinted at their alleged marital woes by liking a post about "revenge" and "karma". The post read: "Don't waste your time on revenge. Those who hurt you will eventually face their own karma." Paddy, 44, is now said to have won back his wife's trust following the drama. A source told The Sun: "They have had some very heated and emotional arguments over the last couple of weeks and Paddy obviously had a lot of explaining to do to Christine. Christine now believes her husband when he says that nothing romantic happened with Nicole and he has managed to win back her trust."

Paddy and Christine, who is a former Miss Liverpool, were married on 4 June 2011 at Thornton Manor in Wirral. They first met at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament in 2008 where Christine was modelling for Liverpool-based boutique Cricket. They then dated for three years before tying the knot. The couple share three children - four-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and daughter Felicity, who was born in September 2016. In 2017, Paddy and Christine revealed that their twins had been diagnosed with autism.

