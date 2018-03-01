Loading the player...

Discover the weird-and-wonderful gifts in the $100,000 Oscars 2018 goodie bag The Academy Awards guests will receive an extravagant gift bag

Even if they don't win an award, guests at the 2018 Oscars won't be going home empty handed. Each guest is set to receive an extravagant gift bag filled with goodies to the value of over $100,000 (around £727,000), including everything from exotic holidays to pepper spray.

The "Everyone Wins" bags include an unusual array of goodies for 2018, with A-List stars including Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep set to receive not one, but three luxury holidays, a week-long spa retreat and a piece of commissioned work from Reian Williams Fine Art. However, among the goodies are some more unusual items, including "lightweight" pepper spray, underarm sweat patches and an 18-minute phobia-relief session.

Guests at the 2018 Oscars will receive a seven-day holiday in Hawaii

Don't be surprised if you see the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Gary Oldman and Frances McDormand holidaying in Tanzania anytime soon; one of the highlights of the gift bag is a 12-night trip for two from International Expeditions, which would include a once-in-a-lifetime safari experience at Serengeti National Park. Other trips include a seven-day break at Koloa Landing Resort in Poipu, Hawaii, along with a stay at Avaton Luxury Villas Resort in Halkidiki, Greece.

Meanwhile, stars hoping for some pampering after the hectic awards season will be spoilt for choice, thanks to treats such as a week-long spa retreat at Golden Door, skin rejuvenation procedures from Nurse Gigi, and a Chao Pinhole gum rejuvenation dental procedure. They'll be treated to a lifetime supply of Oxygenetix foundation, while guests can also give back by donating 10,000 bowls of food to an animal shelter of their choice from Halo, Purely for Pets.

They will also receive a 12-day trip to Tanzania in the Oscars goodie bag

The 90th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 4 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It will no doubt be a big night for the cast and crew behind The Shape of Water, having been nominated 13 times, while Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk has received eight nods. And for a second year, Jimmy Kimmel will return to the stage as host. The chat show host expertly navigated the disastrous mishap that saw the wrong film awarded Best Picture at the 2016 Academy Awards.

