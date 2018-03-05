Jennifer Lawrence lets loose at 2018 Oscars! The Red Sparrow star was having a ball!

Jennifer Lawrence might not have been nominated at this year's Oscars, but she reminded everyone why she's the ultimate celebrity guest at the 90th Academy Awards. The 27-year-old had a ball at the star-studded ceremony, and was pictured hoisting up her glamorous Dior dress to climb over chairs in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with her wine glass still in hand. The star, who famously fell up the stage steps while accepting her own Oscars award in 2012, was pictured mingling with the likes of Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg and Woody Harrelson at the 2018 event, and shared plenty of giggly moments with close friend Emma Stone.

Jennifer Lawrence was pictured climbing over the chairs at the 2018 Oscars

Jennifer looked stunning on the night, walking the red carpet in a beautiful gold embellished Dior gown and strappy heels. The star had the audience in stitches as she took to the stage to present the Best Actress award with Jodie Foster, who had arrived on crutches. Asked about her accident by Jennifer, Jodie simply answered: "Meryl Streep", with the camera then panning to the Hollywood A-lister, who looked shocked by the joke. "She I. Tonya'd me," Jodie added. Meryl was then seen wiping tears of laughter away as Jennifer quipped that Meryl had also been responsible for her infamous Oscars fall, stating: "She seems so nice at the luncheons", to which Jodie swiftly retorted: "She's acting", much to Meryl's delight.

GALLERY: See the stunning couples on the Oscars red carpet

Jennifer and Jodie Foster joked about Meryl Streep while presenting the Best Actress award

The two stars were on hand to present Frances McDormand this year's Best Actress Oscar for Three Billboards Outside Missouri, Ebbing. The 60-year-old delivered an emotional speech before asking every female nominee in the audience across all categories to stand, giving an impassioned plea for Hollywood to tell more female stories.

STORY:& Oscars 2018: All the winners