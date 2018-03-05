Loading the player...

Margot Robbie had the sweetest date at the 2018 Oscars The Best Actress nominee brought her mother along for the special occasion

The red carpet at the 2018 Oscars was a family affair for two of the evening's biggest nominees! Timothee Chalamet and Margot Robbie both brought along their gorgeous mothers to stroll the red carpet - the Call Me By Your Name star with his mother Nicole Flender and the I, Tonya nominee with hers, Sarie Kessler.

Margot posed with her stunning mum, who looked gorgeous and on-trend in a black-and-pink gown, as they arrived at the event. The best actress nominee looked stunning as ever in a custom-designed white gown from Chanel, which took over 600 hours to make. The haute couture gown was designed by Karl Lagerfeld and featured embroidered draped detailing across the shoulders and bust, which reportedly required 14 members of staff to create. The blonde beauty accessorised the look with a complementing clutch bag and debuted a new hairstyle - a short bob, which she styled into loose waves.

Margot Robbie arrived at the 2018 Oscars with her mum, Sarie Kessler

Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet's biggest support was there by his side once again, having also joined him at the SAG Awards last month. The 22-year-old was up for his first Oscar for his role in the stunning film Call Me By Your Name, in which he stars opposite Armie Hammer.

Unfortunately, neither Margot nor Timothee took home Oscars on the night, losing out to Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman respectively, although it didn't appear to stop them enjoying the 90th Academy Awards. The big winners on the night included The Shape of Water, which was named Best Picture, and Margot's I, Tonya co-star, Allison Janney, who won the Best Supporting Actress award.

Timothee Chalamet was also joined by his mum on the red carpet

The pair are far from the first stars to invite their mums to accompany them for the high profile awards show; A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt have all walked the Oscars red carpet with their proud parents on previous occasions.

