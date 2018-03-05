Mark Wright parties at the Oscars with Michelle Keegan and her dad! The couple enjoyed a very lavish Hollywood night out

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan mingled with the crème de la crème of Hollywood as they partied at this year's Oscars on Sunday night. Accompanied by Michelle's dad Michael, the couple appeared to be having the most amazing time as they rubbed shoulders with the rich and famous of the acting world. Former TOWIE star Mark, who now presents for Extra in Los Angeles, took to his Instagram page to document their lavish evening, which included watching Jamie Foxx take to the stage for a performance. Another snap saw Mark and Michelle cuddle up for a family picture, which was simply captioned: "Great night."

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan were guests at the Oscars

Their appearance at the 90th Academy Awards comes after Mark said that his marriage to Michelle "will always come first" over his presenting career in the US. Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the 31-year-old opened up about his long-distance relationship with his wife. "If Michelle didn't like living here and she wanted me to move home, and she preferred life back home, then for sure I would [move back], he shared. "[Marriage] comes first...It's not going to come to that, but if it ever did, then yes, of course, marriage and my love life is definitely first."

Michelle, 30, has been busy recently shooting the latest series of BBC's Our Girl in Malaysia, South Africa and Nepal, while former TOWIE star Mark kicked off his new role on Extra in America from September. He added: "Yes I miss her, yes she misses me...Right now we make sure we see each other as much as we can." The couple, who have been married since 2015, have been maintaining a transatlantic relationship, having spent eight months apart last year.

