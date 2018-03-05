Ruth Langsford 'insists' on having equal pay to husband Eamonn Holmes The gender pay gap made headlines last year

Ruth Langsford has now given her take on the gender pay gap, revealing that she now insists on receiving the same salary as her husband Eamonn Holmes. Last year, the nation was left shocked when it was revealed that only a third of the BBC's highest-paid stars were women. Speaking to The Sun, the This Morning presenter revealed: "I insist now on being paid the same. I insist now that I do. But as we all know, in the past I've worked not just with Eamonn. The thing is you don't normally discuss your pay when you're a co-presenter, but obviously I do with my husband because he's my husband."

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have the same salary

She added: "I basically wouldn't work for them if they weren't paying me the same if I'm doing the same job, whether I'm with my husband or any other male co-presenter." Last year it was revealed that fellow presenter Holly Willoughby reportedly received a £200,000 pay rise to put her on the same salary as her co-host Phillip Schofield. It's thought that the 37-year-old had been earning a third less that her fellow presenter; £400,000, in comparison to Phillip's £600,000.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford share some exciting news

Loading the player...

In the wake of the controversial BBC gender pay gap news, Holly told Fabulous magazine: "I think it's outrageous, I mean there's no reason for it at all. If you have two equally qualified people who have been doing something for the same amount of time, then there is absolutely no excuse." She was also questioned about whether she and Phillip are paid the same, to which she responded with "no idea". The BBC's annual report showed that two-thirds of celebrities earning more than £150,000 are male, with Radio 2 breakfast show host Chris Evans the BBC's top earner, with a salary between £2.2million and £2.25million. In comparison, Claudia Winkleman is the highest-paid female celebrity, earning between £450,000 and £500,000.

READ: Holly Willoughby gets '£200,000 pay rise' to match Phillip Schofield