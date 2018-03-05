Loading the player...

The first trailer for Mary Poppins Returns is finally here! See the new Banks children and Mary Poppins in the first teaser trailer

The first teaser trailer for the much anticipated sequel, Mary Poppins Returns, is finally here! The upcoming film, which will be released in the UK on 21 December, sees Emily Blunt take over the iconic role of the magical nanny from Julie Andrews, who played her in the original 1964 film. In the teaser trailer, an old kite flies through the wind in London, passing Lin-Manuel Miranda's character Jack and the three new Banks children who try to control it before it flies up into the air, eventually carrying Mary Poppins down, just like her umbrella did in the original!

Mary Poppins will be played by Emily Blunt

The film will be set 20 years after the events of the original in Depression-era London, where Mary Poppins will once again help out the Banks family after a personal loss, this time with grown-up Michael and Jane and his three children, Annabel, John, and George. Colin Firth and Meryl Streep will also star as Fidelity Fiduciary Bank's William Weatherall Wilkins and Mary's eccentric cousin, Topsy, respectively.

READ: Mary Poppins Returns: Disney releases fabulous new picture of Emily Blunt from upcoming remake

Mary Poppins will return at Christmas

Fans were quick to discuss the new trailer, with one writing: "A little ashamed to say that the Mary Poppins Returns trailer gave me goosebumps a bit, imagine seeing that silhouette coming out of the clouds," while another added: "Hope it's okay to admit that the movie I'm most looking forward to in 2018 is Mary Poppins Returns." Dick Van Dyke, who starred in the original movie as Bert, will make a cameo. Chatting to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "I'll be going to London in the spring to do my role, and I get to do a little song and dance number. I think I just have the one scene and a little song and dance in it."

READ: Jane and Michael Banks are all grown up in Mary Poppins sequel first image