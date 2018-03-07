Ewan McGregor stars as Christopher Robin in first trailer for live-action Winnie the Pooh Are you excited to meet live-action Winnie the Pooh?

We've had live-action Paddington, live-action Beauty and the Beast, and now it's time for Winnie the Pooh to have a turn! The beloved books, which were created in 1926, have spawned countless books, TV shows and films about the bear who loves honey, but this will be the first ever live-action version of the story. Set in a post-war London, the trailer stars Ewan McGregor as Christopher Robin, who is now all grown up and forced to disappoint his family by missing a holiday due to his work commitments. While at a low point, he is greeted by his old friend, Pooh!

Ewan stars as Christopher Robin

Fans of the books were quick to comment on the trailer for Christopher Robin, with one tweeting: "Anyone else burst into tears watching the #ChristopherRobin trailer as soon as they heard Winnie the Pooh? Disney, you get me," while another added: "Is that 'Winnie the Pooh Goes Hook' trailer extra lame? Yes. Did I just have to hold back tears watching it on the train? AbsolutelyarrghI hate myself." Several fans made the connection that the storyline seemed to be very similar to the plot of Robin Williams' Hook, in which a grown-up workaholic Peter Pan has to return to Neverland to save his children. One person passionately tweeted: "I'm sorry, this movie is like 'Hook' but about Winnie the Pooh and I'm already a sobbing mess of a nostalgic Disney trash adult."

The trailer for Christopher Robin sparked a Twitter discussion about whether Paddington or Winnie the Pooh is the better character, with one fan writing: "Pooh has a completely fantastic cast of characters that basically represent different emotional states children go through and deals with them! So much better than Paddington," while another joked: "I can’t wait to see Paddington & Winnie the Pooh fight it out for an Oscar."

