Queer Eye's Tom confirms he has reconciled with Abby and the Internet can't handle it Tom was the main subject of the makeover in the first episode of Queer Eye

For those who have yet to watch it, Netflix's Queer Eye has proved extremely popular with viewers and critics alike. The show, which is a reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, follows a team of experts as they makeover a new person each episode, helping them with their physical appearance as well as their personal struggles. Viewers were particularly fond of Tom, a 57-year-old man who joked that the group couldn't "fix ugly", and ended up delighted by his transformation. The end of the episode saw him invite his ex-wife, who he revealed he was still in love with, out to a car show, and to see his newly-decorated home, so fans were thrilled when Tom announced on Twitter that the pair had officially reconciled.

Tom loved his makeover

Sharing a snap of himself with his arm around Abby, Tom wrote: "So happy to say that Abby and I are reunited we’ve loved each other for many years and want to spend the rest of our lives together!" Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "I am embarrassed at how happy this announcement makes me!! Congratulations," while another wrote: "Tom, that's such great news. I loved watching the @QueerEye episode that featured you, and I hoped that Abby and you would find the happiness that you both clearly deserve. All the best from a faraway fan."

So happy 😀 to say that Abby and I are reunited 💝 we’ve loved each other for many years and want to spend the rest of our lives together!!!!!!!! 💑 pic.twitter.com/gb36SXRp5c — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) March 7, 2018

QUIZ: Which Netflix original show should you be watching?

However, some fans were left scratching their heads given that Tom had previously said he and Abby didn't get back together after the show, with one writing: "WHAT?!?? BUT A WEEK AGO YOU SAID YOU WEREN’T TOGETHER. I'm so happy for you both but my emotions can't handle this," while another joked: "I've had personal relationships that have sent me on less of a rollercoaster of emotions."

READ: The Crown season 3: sad news for Prince Philip fans