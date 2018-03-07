Loading the player...

Jake Quickenden suffers injury ahead of Dancing on Ice final Jake Quickenden looked to be in pain after hurting his thumb, but has confirmed he will be taking part in the final

Jake Quickenden has promised that he will still be skating on Sunday's final of Dancing on Iceafter injuring his thumb during rehearsals. The reality show contestant was practising the dance to the Bolero when he dislocated his thumb and had to to go hospital for treatment. The former X Factor contestant looked visibly in pain in photos from the incident, but took to Twitter to joke that a "sore thumb" won't stop him! He wrote: "So I hurt my thumb today had to go for X-Ray and MRI scan but I will be skating on Sunday, I have not come this far to let a sore thumb stop me! Thanks for the nice messages."

A professional skater on the show, Matt Evers, cheered Jake on, tweeting: "Today this one [Jake]injured his thumb quite badly. He went to A&E, X-Ray, scans, cleared and braced up. He then got straight back on the ice. Nothing is gunna stop him. His attitude is incredible and work ethic is second to non. #believe #achieve." Fans were quick to send Jake their best wishes, with one writing: "I really hope your thumb makes a speedy recovery @JakeQuickenden & I cannot wait to see you pick up the winners trophy on Sunday," while another added: "Hope it heals quickly your amazing and looking forward to watching you win."

Jake has confirmed he will appear in the final

Jake also spoke about his injury on Lorraine,saying: "I dislocated my thumb yesterday. It's a lot of fuss over nothing. When I was getting X-rays and MRI scans on it I was thinking it's just a thumb. But it's all precautionary. I don't wanna lift Vanessa and something happen. I'll be fine. Even if they had to put a pot on it, I'd still be dancing in the final." Dancing On Ice's live final is on Sunday 11 March at 6pm on ITV.

