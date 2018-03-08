Strictly's Karen and Kevin Clifton to make TV return amid split rumours – watch video The couple have been plagued by rumours of a marriage breakdown for months

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Karen and Kevin Clifton will be making a return to TV this weekend, amid rumours their marriage is on the rocks. On Sunday evening the couple will star in Sir Bruce: A Celebration, a BBC One tribute to the dance competition’s late host, Sir Bruce Forsyth, who passed away last August. Taking to Instagram, both Karen and Kevin shared teaser clips, announcing their upcoming TV appearance. The couple put on a united front as they spoke about the honour of being involved in the show.

“Bruce meant the world to all of us. He was magic, it was magic to see him and it was magic to be in his presence,” Karen said in the clip. Her husband continued: “A big part of our show is what inspired us as performers, so Bruce Forsyth was the epitome of a classic showman. He’s just one of the many people that has influenced and inspired our careers. We were really excited when we were asked to perform in the tribute to him.” Karen added: “The energy in the room was absolutely electric and at the same time you felt a lot of love. A lot of people loved him and we’re really proud to be a part of the show.”

The Venezuelan beauty wrote it was an “honour” to be a part of the tribute with her husband and their fellow Strictly pro dancers, while Kevin captioned his Instagram video: “Amazing to be a part of the Sir Bruce Forsyth tribute night at the Palladium. A true legend.”

The Strictly couple, both 35, have been married since 2015, but were recently plagued by rumours of marital problems ever since the Strictly finale in December, when they didn't dance together. It's also thought that the pair spent Christmas apart, with Karen flying back to the US to be with her family.

Their marriage appears to be back on track as Karen and Kevin have made joint red carpet appearances together and are gearing up for their own tour. Karen has also told the Mirror: “Kevin and I start our own tour in May which we are really looking forward to. We are really excited and we are creating right now and just talking through everything." When further probed about their relationship, she replied: "We are in an amazing family show on Strictly and at the end of the day we love what we do. People are going to be interested but at the end of the day we are happy."