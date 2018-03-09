Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is coming back! Find out the new host Sad news for Chris Tarrant fans!

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is coming back to our television screens, it has been announced. However, original host Chris Tarrant has been replaced by new presenter Jeremy Clarkson. ITV confirmed that the beloved game show will return for a week of celebratory episodes to mark its 20th anniversary. Sharing his delight over his new venture, Jeremy said: "I have always loved the show and am thrilled to be involved with its rebirth. I'm a big fan of quiz shows and I'm looking forward to hosting this iconic TV show and hopefully making a few millionaires!"

The show, which first debuted in September 1998, will offer members of the public the chance to win £1,000,000. Each contestant will have the opportunity to answer 15 questions on their way to winning this life changing prize, helped along the way by familiar lifelines of asking the audience, asking a friend and taking the 50:50 option. Plus there will be a number of new twists and turns for audiences to look forward to. ITV's head of entertainment Siobhan Greene said: "I hope Millionaire will be introduced to a whole new generation. And with TV legend Jeremy Clarkson asking the questions, frankly anything could happen. I can't wait."

In November, Chris revealed that he had ruled out returning to Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, and has instead been busy filming the fourth series of Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railway Journeys. The presenter, 71, admitted he had to cut down his work load. "I had to cut down on my workload and now I don't work nearly as hard as I used to - just enough to keep my brain ticking over," he told the Mirror. "Back in the day, I would go out and party and go straight into my job at Capital Radio without having slept."

