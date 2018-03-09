Call the Midwife's Charlotte Ritchie opens up about her heartbreaking exit from show Charlotte played Nurse Barbara in the popular show

Charlotte Ritchie has opened up about her character's heartbreaking death on Call the Midwife, and admitted that she "howled like a child" while saying goodbye to the role of Nurse Barbara, which she has played since 2015, in the popular BBC show. Chatting on Lorraine, the actress said: "I knew it was going to happen and I still howled like a child, which feels really weird. I have known for a long time and I was wishing I wouldn't cry, as I think there’s something weirdly narcissistic about crying about your own death." She continued: "But it was just everything, it was saying goodbye to the show, I love it so much. But it was done beautifully and I feel really glad and really proud that I got to say goodbye in that way. I was a fan before I joined [the show]."

Charlotte opened up about leaving the show

The star, who is also known for her work on Fresh Meat and Raised by Wolves, continued: "It was such a hard decision to make. I love it. It's the most wonderful job. It was just the sort of time to go, I think. My character Barbara had had such a gorgeous arc." Speaking about her decision to leave the show, Charlotte previously told the Daily Mirror: "Barbara's had such a good journey, this feels like a good time to go before I become too complacent. That was my biggest fear - of getting so comfortable that I was taking the job for granted. I love the show, I love everyone I work with – there's no negative reason behind why I'm going."

READ: Call the Midwife's Helen George hits back at trolls saying she should 'be put on a diet'

Charlotte played Nurse Barbara

Nurse Barbara died in season seven after contracting meningitis, which turned into septicaemia. The devastating scene had viewers take to Twitter to message Charlotte in tears, with one writing: "Omgoodness, I was not expecting that! Every week I sob, but this week it was 10x worse. Will miss u in CTM, but good luck for the future," while another added: "So sad... loved your character, I sobbed. Hope you have exciting things in the pipeline."

READ: Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter says that Helen George's trolls are just jealous