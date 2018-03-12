Find out who is tipped to replace Matt Smith as Prince Philip in The Crown season 3 The Crown season 3 is currently in production

House actor Hugh Laurie has reportedly been lined up to take over Matt Smith's role of Prince Philip in the upcoming series of The Crown. According to Daily Mail, show creator Peter Morgan is "very keen" to get the 58-year-old actor to portray the Duke of Edinburgh in his middle age. "Other actors have been considered, but Hugh is viewed as the perfect choice," a source revealed. News of this alleged casting comes shortly after it was revealed that Paul Bettany is no longer in the running to take on the iconic role in the Netflix period drama.

Hugh Laurie is tipped to play Prince Philip in The Crown season 3

It was confirmed in October that Olivia Colman will play the Queen in season three and four of the Netflix drama. She will replace Claire Foy, who has won multiple accolades for her portrayal of the young monarch, including a Golden Globe and two SAG awards. Both Hugh and Olivia will have no trouble with working with one another, having starred opposite each other in The Night Manager. Hugh's other credits include British comedy series Blackadder, period drama Sense and Sensibility and Disney classic 101 Dalmatians.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Kirby will also giving up her role as Princess Margaret and will be replaced by Helena Bonham Carter. The 29-year-old actress appeared to confirm the news earlier this month, by sharing a photo with Helena on Instagram. "Honoured," she simply wrote, tagging The Crown in her post. But when leading actress Claire was asked about the Broadchurch actress taking helm, Claire recently told HELLO!: "She's a genius, a wonderful human being. I can't offer anything to her, just admiration." The Crown has been one of Netflix's most expensive original productions, with the first series costing a reported £81million.

