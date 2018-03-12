First look at Coronation Street's new set, including a tribute to Manchester terror attack victims The ITV soap has extended its famous street – take a look here

Coronation Street has unveiled a brand new set – Victoria Street – which was opened by soap stars including Lucy Fallon and Tina O'Brien. As well as featuring shops, eateries and an urban garden, there is also a memorial bench taking pride of place, which pays tribute to Corrie superfan Martyn Hett, as well as the rest of the Manchester terror attack victims. Martyn’s family were the first people to see the new set last week during a private visit and are present at the unveiling on Monday.

Coronation Street paid tribute to the Manchester terror attacks on the new set

Product placement deals mean that for the first time real retail outlets will be represented on the set in the shape of Costa Coffee and a Co-op. The set is called 'Wider Weatherfield' and will first been seen on show on 20 April. To mark the soap's 57 years, 7000 reclaimed cobbles from the original Coronation Street set have been laid on Victoria Street.

The new set features a Pakistani street food restaurant

The show's Series Producer, Kate Oates, said: “The Victoria Street extension represents an exciting chapter in Corrie history: an amazing new stage, full of dramatic potential. Our amazingly talented design team have created everything from scratch - but it still manages to have the feeling of always having been there, just around the corner.”

On Monday's Good Morning Britain, Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh took viewers and presenter Richard Arnold on a visit behind-the-scenes, showing other features including a tattoo parlour, Tattoo Will Do Nicely, a police station, and a Pakistani Street Food restaurant, Speed Daal. Kym told Richard: "I've sampled the food. He's a very good chef. I think it's very good value for money!"

Coronation Street fans have been getting excited to see the new set, with the ITV soap posting a sneak-preview of Victoria Street on Instagram. "Welcome to Victoria Street - Our new set! There's much more to come today so keep your eye peeled," the caption teased. "Can't wait to see it," wrote one viewer, while another said: "I am so excited!" A third added: "And it has a Costa – just saying!"