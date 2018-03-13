EastEnders spoiler: Kat Slater makes dramatic return to the Square Kat Moon is heading back to Walford next week!

EastEnders favourite Kat Moon is set to make a sensational return to Albert Square next week. The fiery character, played by Jessie Wallace, will be reunited with her screen relatives Big Mo (Laila Morse), Jean (Kacey Ainsworth), Stacey (Lacey Turner) and newcomer Hayley (Katie Jarvis). Speaking about her highly-anticipated return, Jessie confessed she asked to be back as "full whack Kat". She told Radio Times: "It's lovely to be back in the heels and the leopard print." But the 46-year-old has revealed there's one character she would particularly like to be reunited with - her long-lost daughter Zoe.

Kat Moon is heading back to Walford very soon

She added: "I think it would be a great storyline if Zoe were to come back. It'd be brilliant. I still get people shouting, 'You ain't my mother!' at me and asking me to say 'yes, I am'." Discussing the iconic moment she screamed about being her mum, she continued: "At the time, it said in the script that I just had to say the line. But I was like, 'No, Kat's held this secret for 18 years, I'm going to scream it out." News of Kat's return first surfaced in December, when a source confirmed that EastEnders boss John Yorke had decided to bring the popular character back. "Kat Slater was a huge and popular character in EastEnders and John was in charge when the Slaters first came into the soap," the insider revealed. "Her marriage to Alfie Moon was one of the biggest relationships in the soap."

The source added: "Now John is back in charge again he has managed to persuade Jessie to come back to with a host of new storylines. He knows millions will be excited to see what he has in store for the character." Kat has been involved in some of the BBC soap's most dramatic storylines, including the moment she told "sister" Zoe that she was her real mum. The actress joined the Slater family in 2000 and stayed on for five years. She made a comeback in 2010 for another five years before leaving to do Redwater.

