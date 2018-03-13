Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 trailer is finally here Newt, Jacob and Tina are back for The Crimes of Grindelwald

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald is finally here, and shows a first look at Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore. The trailer begins by returning to Hogwarts, and wasn't seen at all in the first Fantastic Beasts film, where a group of wizards question Albus about Newt Scamander's plans in Paris, suggesting that Dumbledore has given him a task. In response, Dumbledore says: "If you ever had the pleasure to teach him, you'd know Newt is not a great follower of orders." The trailer then launches into Newt's adventures in Paris, where he teams up once more with his Muggle (or No-Maj) best friend, Jacob Kowalski.

The film also released a poster

Despite appearing to lose his memories in the first film, Jacob is back in the thick of the wizarding world, and appears to join Newt on his adventure. The trailer also features Tina, an American Auror who grew close to Newt as they attended to round up his creatures in New York City. A voiceover can be heard saying: " The time is coming Newt, where you're going to have to pick a side," and shows glimpses of new characters who are mentioned or appear only very briefly in the first film, including Newt's brother, Thaddeus, and Leta Lestrange.

Get your #WandsReady. #FantasticBeasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald arrives in theaters November 16. pic.twitter.com/JNdS92eWGo — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) March 13, 2018

The trailer also features Jonny Depp as Grindelwald, who appears to have remained captured since the events of the first film. Towards the end of the trailer, Dumbledore can be heard telling Newt: "I can't move against Grindelwald. It has to be you." Fans were quick to respond to the trailer, with one writing: "WE'LL SEE HOGWARTS AGAIN IN #FantasticBeasts AND I'M SO EXCITED," while another added: "OMG OMG OMG OMG IT'S ON NOVEMBER I CAN NOT WAIT IM JUST GONNA EXPLODE IN EXCITEMENT."

