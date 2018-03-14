Coronation Street's Sean Wilson reveals why it was 'awkward' returning as Martin Platt The actor has reprised his role on the ITV soap following a 12-year break

Coronation Street actor Sean Wilson has opened up about his "awkward" return as Martin Platt following a 12-year absence from the soap. Chatting to Manchester Evening News, Sean said of his first scenes – which took place in the Platt's living room: "I like to pride myself on being prepared for these things, but it was a bit weird. I wasn’t kind of set up this weird feeling I had inside me. The script was good but Jack was doing it in a little bit of an awkward way because that's where he was and the place just felt a little bit awkward." Sean's reaction to the script was just what the soap's director was looking for, who told him: "Sean it was perfect because it was bound to be awkward for you. we really felt we were living it with you."

Sean Wilson's first scenes will air on Coronation Street next week

Martin's first appearance will air next week after son David is drugged and raped by newcomer Josh Tucker. After David goes to visit Martin at his home in Liverpool, Martin is seen packing as he prepares to move to New Zealand with his partner Robyn – who is expecting a baby. However, Martin realises soon after that something isn’t right with David, and he goes back to Coronation Street to be there for his son.

The actor first appeared in Coronation Street in 1985

Sean also told the publication that he thought that the dark scripts were "ace" and that there was a "real positiveness" on set since he returned. He added that he was "nice and easy" getting back into character with his on-screen son. "I walked onto that set with Jack in the salon and it was as if I'd been in a coma for 12 years and I just walked onto the set. We just did the scene and it was nice and easy between Jack and myself. Perfect," he said.

Having first appeared as a teenage Martin back in 1985, Sean, 52, was on Corrie for more than 20 years. During his original stint, he was involved in a number of big storylines, including being stalked by nurse Carmel Finnan and his relationship with teenager Katy Harris. After leaving in 2005, Sean went on to find success in the food industry. He launched the incredibly successful Saddleworth Cheese Company in 2009, and has also worked as a chef in a number of Michelin-starred restaurants.