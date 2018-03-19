Saturday Night Takeaway in jeopardy following Ant McPartlin's arrest? The show airs live every week at 7pm…

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers are concerned for the future of the show following host Ant McPartlin's arrest for drink-driving on Sunday. The ITV programme airs live every Saturday at 7pm, fronted by Ant and his onscreen partner, Declan Donnelly. But in the wake of Ant's car accident, which saw the presenter arrested after failing a breathalyser test, this week's show looks to be in jeopardy. Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their concerns, with one writing: "Why do I fear that next week it could just be Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway," one tweeted. Another remarked: "I'm guessing there won't be a Saturday Night Takeaway this week. I really hope he's ok but at the same time, drink driving? An absolutely stupid decision."

Ant was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Sunday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were called to Richmond in south-west London at 15.50pm following a collision involving three vehicles. The 42-year-old TV star failed a breathalyser test and was arrested. The ambulance service and London Fire Brigade also attended and a number of people were treated for minor injuries, including a child passenger from one of the cars. HELLO! has reached out to Ant's representatives for comment.

ITV are yet to comment on the incident. The network previously stood by the star when he entered rehab to address his addiction to painkillers. A spokesperson at the time said Ant would be given "all the time in the world" to focus on his health. He later returned to I'm A Celebrity in November to widespread praise from viewers. "So great to see Ant back where he belongs," one fan wrote. "It takes a very brave person to publicly go through what he has and come back even stronger." Another added: "When Ant said, 'Of course I'm back' and him and Dec hugged, it was so emosh. Can't not love this pair." A third added: "Glad you're back Ant. Wouldn't be the same without you."

