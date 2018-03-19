Piers Morgan fuels rumours that he will take part in Strictly Come Dancing Would you like to see Piers Morgan take to the Strictly dance floor?

Piers Morgan has hinted that he would like to take part in Strictly Come Dancing! The Good Morning Britain presenter shared a newspaper article about taking part in the competition against fellow presenter Dan Walker, and tweeted: "Oh, I'm ready. How about you, @mrdanwalker? Let's settle this on the dancefloor." Lord Alan Sugar was among those to comment on the reports that Piers will take part in the dance show, tweeting: "I would pay £25k to charity to see this plonker in tight pants dancing and another £25k if he makes it past the first 5 weeks… he is as agile as a pregnant donkey."

Piers posed with Anton

Speaking about the show on Good Morning Britain, Piers joked that he loved to dance, explaining: "I'll tell you who knows how good I am – Bruno [Tonioli]. At my birthday party, Bruno ended up on the dance floor with me at 2am. He was stripped to the waist wearing a sailor's hat. I was next to him doing the full shuffle. I can tell you, it was hot on that dance floor!" He also rehearsed a ballroom number in a sparkly jacket with Strictly professional Anton Du Beke, who said: "I think you can go past five weeks. It's Blackpool for you!" Sharing a snap of the pair on the show, Piers wrote: "I’ve got my partner #strictly."

Loading the player... Fans of the show were quick to discuss the possibility of Piers joining, with one writing: "This, honestly, would be THE best thing to watch on television, EVER! Ratings would be through the roof. And what about Lord Sugar in on it also! It would be hilarious," while another added: "Piers, are you actually doing Strictly? If so, it's about time. Good luck with that. I think you'll do great."

