EastEnders spoilers: Richard Blackwood to leave Vincent Hubbard role Richard Blackwood played reformed bad boy Vincent Hubbard

EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood is leaving the show after three years, it has been confirmed. The 45-year-old, who plays bar owner Vincent Hubbard, came to a "mutual decision" with show bosses over his departure, which will take place later this spring. An EastEnders spokesman announced the news in a statement, which read: "We can confirm that Richard will be leaving EastEnders this spring. Richard has been a great addition to the show and we wish him all the best for the future."

Richard Blackwood joined the soap as Vincent Hubbard in 2015

Sharing the news himself , Richard confirmed: "I have loved every minute of my time at EastEnders, and although I will be sad to say goodbye, after three years it feels the right time to leave." He added: "I have been truly blessed with some great storylines since the moment I joined, but when I was presented with my last story, I knew it was time for Vincent to depart Walford. I'm now excited about what the future holds. I have a feature film out this year, I will be returning to theatre and also some great presenting TV gigs."

Richard's character Vincent first appeared in the soap in 2015, when he was introduced as Kim Fox's husband. In recent months, he has been involved in a dangerous heist mastered by gangster Aidan Maguire. It was then revealed that Vincent had been partially responsible for Aidan's brother's death. News of Richard's departure comes one day after the BBC soap announced Jenna Russell will be written out of the show as Michelle Fowler. The 50-year-old took over the role of Michelle from Susan Tully, who originally played the Walford favourite from 1985 until 1995. An EastEnders spokeswoman said: "Jenna is a terrific actress who has loved her time on the show playing Michelle and it was a mutual decision to write the character out. We wish Jenna all the best for the future."

