Who will replace Ant on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway? Fans have been suggesting presenters who could join Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway

Since Anthony McPartlin has gone back into rehab following his drink driving arrest on Sunday, Ant and Dec's popular show, Saturday Night Takeaway, has been left without one of its hosts. With ITV stating that they will be "reviewing options" for the final two episodes of the series, fans of the show are already speculating who might fill Ant's shoes alongside Dec. We have taken a look at the most likely candidates for the role…

Scarlett Moffatt

Fans have suggested that the I'm a Celebrity winner might be the best woman for the job. Scarlett already appears alongside the duo on the popular Saturday night show, and could soon see her role raised to co-host alongside Dec. The former Gogglebox star, who has previously described Ant and Dec as "the brothers I never had", is also the favourite to step up to the role on the betting site, Betfair.

Scarlett is close to the pair

Stephen Mulhern

As the 'Ant vs. Dec' host on the show already, fans have also suggested that Stephen could be a good choice to replace Ant. Not only is he already good friends with the pair, but he knows how the show works and would be able to confidently fill Ant's shoes. Betfair currently has the star at 6/1 odds for the role.

Stephen already has a role on Saturday Night Takeaway

Holly Willoughby

Since Holly was among those speculated to replace Ant on I'm a Celebrity during his previous stint in rehab, she could well be in line to take over the Saturday Night Takeaway job - particularly since her latest gig, Dancing on Ice, has now finished. Holly and her This Morning co-presenter Phillip Schofield recently spoke about Ant's crash, saying: "We can't say much more as the matter is still being investigated by the police, but we want to wish those shaken and upset by the collision a quick recovery and personally for Ant, we hope he gets some time and space to return to full health."

Holly has spoken out about Ant's arrest

Cat Deeley

Having worked with Ant and Dec on SM:TV Live, Cat could be the comforting presence needed on the show in Ant's absence. Viewers on Twitter also tipped the star to take over the role, with one writing: "Petition for Cat Deeley to replace Ant on Saturday Night Takeaway," while another added: "Surely they don't need to cancel #SaturdayNightTakeaway just get @catdeeley to step in whilst Ant is getting help. #drinkdrive is inexcusable but good he's seeking help. Cat has brill rapport with both @antanddec."

Ant and Dec have previously co-presented with Cat

Emma Willis

Emma has helped present with Ant and Dec before, but is perhaps too busy with her current commitments on The Voice to step up and do both shows. Indeed, the reality singing competition will replace the show on Saturday after it was pulled from the TV schedule, moving from its usual 8.30pm slot to 7pm.

Emma has previously joined the pair on the show

Dermot O'Leary

Dermot is a pro at Saturday night television, having previously presented X Factor and The Nightly Show. As such, viewers have suggested that the 44-year-old could take over from Ant for the final two episodes of the show. One person wrote: Mom telling me they can't use Mulhern for #SaturdayNightTakeaway but she will allow Dermot," while another added: "Bring in @radioleary for the remainder of #SaturdayNightTakeaway."

Would you like Dermot to replace Ant?