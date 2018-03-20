Harrison Ford, 75, to reprise Indiana Jones role Steven Spielberg has confirmed that they will begin filming a new Indiana Jones film

Harrison Ford will reprise his role as Indiana Jones for the fifth time, Steven Spielberg has confirmed. The director of the immensely popular franchise shared the exciting news while attending the Rakuten TV Empire Awards in London, and revealed that some of the filming will take place in the UK. While accepting the Legend of our Lifetime award, he said: "It's always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the U.K. The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers - everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here."

Harrison will return as Indiana

The new film is currently scheduled for released on 10 July, 2020, and although Harrison has yet to speak about the film himself, he has previously revealed that he would reprise the role in a "new York minute". Speaking on the Graham Norton Show back in 2013, he said: "I don't think there is any barrier to Indiana Jones being an old fart. I'm old enough that we don't need Connery anymore. I'm old enough to play my own father!"

There have been fourIndiana Jonesfilms so far

Shia LeBeouf, who played Matt Williams in 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, won't reprise his role in the new film. Screenwriter David Koepp said: "Harrison plays Indiana Jones, that I can certainly say. And the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film." Speaking about the script, he continued: "We're plugging away at it. In terms of when we would start, I think that's up to Mr. Spielberg and Mr. Ford… I know we've got a script we're mostly happy with. Work will be endless, of course, and ongoing, and Steven just finished shooting The Post… If the stars align, hopefully it'll be his next film."