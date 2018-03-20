This Morning viewers emotional as Down's Syndrome children recreate viral Carpool Karaoke video A group of 50 mums and their children appeared on the ITV show alongside Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Following the huge success of their take on Carpool Karaoke, a group of 50 mums and their 50 children, who all have Down's Syndrome, appeared on Tuesday's This Morning to recreate the video live in the studio. Joined by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the moving performance - which saw them all lip-syncing to Christina Perri's A Thousand Years, left viewers of the ITV daytime show emotional, with many taking to Twitter to praise the children. "#ThisMorning in tears watching the amazing 50 Mum’s who wouldn’t change a thing with their beautiful children singing and signing along to ‘a thousand years’ #inspirational #Heartwarming," one wrote, while another said: "Aw those beautiful children on This Morning have made me cry tears of joy xx#ThisMorning #wouldntchangeathing."

50 mums and 50 children with Down's Syndrome joined Holly and Phil to recreate their viral video

Celebrities including mother-of-two Giovanna Fletcher were also moved by the performance. The wife of Tom Fletcher told her fans via Instagram Stories that she found it "so emotional," saying: "Someone actually tweeted me the video of the 50 Mums and 50 Children with Down's Syndrome on Friday and I retweeted it straight away - it's just absolutely beautiful. So it's lovely to see This Morning supporting it as well. Ahh, it's just so emotional."

The performance moved many viewers

The uplifting video – titled 50 Mums, 50 Kids, 1 Extra Chromosome - which was thought of by mum-of-three Rebecca Carless – has been viewed over 500,000 times on YouTube. The heartwarming footage even caught the attention of James Corden, who admitted that it made him cry. The video was released ahead of World Down Syndrome Day on 21 March, and has been shared with the hashtag #wouldntchangeathing.

In the sweet footage, the children and their mums mime along to the popular song while doing sign language. A number of children were also joined by their siblings during the performance. The description of the video read: "The mums are all part of a Facebook group known as 'Designer Genes' created for parents who have a child with Down's Syndrome born in 2013/14. They got together to show the world just how ordinary and fun life with the condition is and how they 'Wouldn't Change a Thing'."

The original Carpool Karaoke video that went viral

It continued: "The video was originally inspired by Singing Hands - a UK organisation whose videos have helped many in the group learn Makaton for supporting their children’s communication development. Makaton is designed to help hearing people with learning or communication difficulties using signs, symbols alongside speech. With thanks to the artist Christina Perri for her support and Singing Hands for the original concept."