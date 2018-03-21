Saturday Night Takeaway: What will happen to competition winners if Orlando show doesn't go ahead? Ant McPartlin's drink-drive arrest has left the show in jeopardy

The future of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway remains unknown. Earlier this week, ITV confirmed that the popular variety show will not be airing on 24 March. But there are more than 200 people who are scheduled to fly to Orlando for a live broadcast of the series finale, which is due to take place on 7 April. The crisis comes shortly after show host Ant McPartlin was arrested on Sunday, which subsequently led him to re-enter rehab.

Saturday Night Takeaway will not air this weekend

Fans have since taken to Twitter to question whether the trip at Universal Orlando Resort will go ahead. The sponsorship deal included a flight to Florida on a Virgin plane for a seven-day stay at the resort. Competition winners will also get early admission to the park and tickets to watch the live show being recorded. One fan tweeted: "So if Saturday night takeaway is cancelled does that mean all those families who thought they were going on dream holidays to Orlando aren't anymore??" Another said: "Big life questions but if Saturday Night Takeaway is cancelled does everyone still get to go to Florida?! I hope so!" Although the broadcast might not happen, a source told Mirror Online: "All places on the plane will be honoured - whatever happens, the winners will get their holidays."

Will Dec present solo following Ant's drink-driving arrest?

On Monday, ITV confirmed that Saturday Night Takeaway, which the presenter fronts with Declan Donnelly, would not be going ahead this weekend. A spokesperson said in a statement: "ITV has taken a joint decision with Ant and Dec's team not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend," the statement read." The added: "We will be reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series (March 31 and April 7) which would not feature Ant who is taking time off to seek treatment. We very much hope that he gets the help that he needs." HELLO! has contacted ITV and Universal Orlando Resort.

