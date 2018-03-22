Susanna Reid clashes with royal biographer over sensational Prince Charles claims Tom Bower appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss his new book

Susanna Reid took royal biographer Tom Bower to task on Thursday as he appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about his new book on Prince Charles. The author, who has previously written biographies about the likes of Tony Blair and Simon Cowell, is currently promoting, Rebel Prince, in which he makes a number of sensational claims – including allegations that Charles snubbed Carole Middleton, that he treats his staff unfairly, and takes his own bed and furniture with him when he stays with friends. Susanna was quick to ask where Tom had got his information from, and asked if he had spoken directly to the Prince. "No," Tom replied. "So really all of this is hearsay?" Susanna retorted, describing the book as "quite disruptive" and "intensely personal".

Tom Bower appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about his new Prince Charles biography

Defending himself, Tom said he had spoken to "more than 120 people who personally worked and lived with Prince Charles". Clarence House have said they will not comment on the allegations made in the book. Later on in the interview, Tom revealed that the subject of his next biography is Jeremy Corbyn, admitting: "I don’t think he's in love with the idea!"

The author was questioned about the validity of some of his claims by Susanna Reid

Viewers seemed to side with Susanna, taking to Twitter to question the validity of the book. "Tom Bower seems to have a fixation on Prince Charles. What's the point of the book? Hearsay is not face. All sounds very silly to me," one wrote. Another said of the royal: "Have met him, twice and he took time out of his busy schedule to have a very friendly conversation. Never found any rudeness, pompous, pontificating, hypocritical bigot traits....at all. Everyone has their faults...im sure he does, but rudeness non caring are not his nature." A third added: "What a load of absolute rubbish this book is. When visiting Torrish, Suisgill and Syre estates in the north of Scotland, over many years, Charles did not take his bed, paintings etc. He has always been courteous, friendly, funny and grateful to the local people and the staff."

