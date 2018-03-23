Michael Barrymore to make his TV comeback It's been 16 years since he was axed by ITV following swimming pool scandal

Michael Barrymore is returning to TV. The 65-year-old presenter will appear on ITV for the first time since being axed by the channel 16 years ago following the tragic death of Stuart Lubbock, whose body was found in the swimming pool of his Essex home in 2001. Michael will make his comeback over Easter, appearing in a documentary about his former colleague and friend, the late Larry Grayson. The one-off show – titled Larry Grayson: Shut That Door - will see Michael join other TV stars as they reflect on Larry's life and career, including Michael's time performing as his warm-up act on The Generation Game.

"He has an amazing career out of just being Larry Grayson," Michael says of his late friend on the show. "He was unique. I was a warm-up man for him. He fumbled his way through the programme, you were never sure he was going to get through to the end of the show in one piece. But he always did."

Last year, a High Court judge awarded Michael "more than nominal damages" from Essex police after finding that they had wrongfully arrested him during the course of their investigation into Stuart's death. The TV star was arrested in 2007 on suspicion of murder. He was released without charge after extensive questioning, while an inquest recorded an open verdict. Following the incident in 2001, ITV terminated Michael's multi-million pound contract. He later emigrated to New Zealand, before returning to the UK in 2006 to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.