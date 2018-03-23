Bored of 'Let It Go' from Frozen? The musical releases two new singles for Broadway version Ready for your children to fall in love with new Frozen songs?

Do you have a youngster that has listened, watched and sung along to Disney's Frozen more times than you can possibly count? Well, they're about to have two whole new songs to sing! The Broadway version of the smash hit film has finally opened, and two brand new songs written for the musical have been released. The new tunes have also been written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who penned the original songs for the film.

Anna and Elsa both have new songs

The first song, True Love, is sang by Princess Anna, and has been described by Kristen as "[my] favourite song we wrote for the new Broadway score", and takes place after (spoiler alert!) Anna realises that Prince Hans has tricked her into falling in love with him so that he can take the throne in Arendelle, Elsa and Anna's kingdom. Fans were quick to comment on the heartfelt tune, with one writing: "Wonderful song, beautiful voice﻿," while another added: "I adore this so much, I can't wait too hear the whole entire soundtrack for this musical! Keep up the amazing work!﻿"

The other song, titled Monster, is performed by Queen Elsa and the ensemble, and focuses on how she can't control her powers, and takes place after she sends a monster to chase Anna and Kristoff from her ice palace. Fans were equally thrilled to hear the song, with one writing: "If you need me, I'll be listening to this on repeat for the next 60 years﻿," while another joked: "This song holds everything I adore about Frozen." A third person revealed that they had seen the show, writing: "Just saw the musical last night and it was phenomenal. Definitely worth the money to see. Caissie Levy was amazing. During Let It Go I thought I was going to lose it. The entire show was beautifully done. Congrats to the cast and creative team."

