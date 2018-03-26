Simon Cowell teams up with BBC for new dance show
The show will try to find the best dancer in the UK
Simon Cowell's record company, Syco Entertainment, has teamed up with the BBC for a brand new dance show. The programme, titled The Greatest Dancer, will see professional dancers perform in a search to find the most amazing dancer in the UK. All forms of dance are welcome, including Bollywood, hip hop, ballet and jazz, and the series will include auditions and live performances. Speaking about the new show, Controller Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC, Kate Phillips, said: "With the continued success of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC is undoubtedly the home of dance."
Simon is working with the BBC for the first time
She continued: "By launching The Greatest Dancer we want to give the vast array of dance talent across the UK the chance to shine. I can't wait to work with Syco and Thames to uncover the talent out there and let our audience critique and celebrate the nation's unsung dance heroes." Global Head of Television for Syco Entertainment, Nigel Hall, praised the amazing auditions that have already been filmed. "The auditions for the pilot episode saw some of the most jaw dropping, heartfelt and moving auditions I've ever seen on a dance show," he said. "There are some spectacular moments and we are beyond thrilled to have secured this commission over fierce competition. We look forward to working with the BBC team on something just a little bit special."
According to reports, Cheryl was one of the judges in the pilot episode of the new series along with Strictly star Oti Mabuse and Glee actor Matthew Morrison, while Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo took on co-presenting roles. Cheryl is returning to work following the birth of her first son, Bear, in 2017, and spoke about motherhood to the Mirror back in February, saying: "It's challenging, that’s for sure, but when you're with him it makes none of that relevant."
