Simon Cowell teams up with BBC for new dance show The show will try to find the best dancer in the UK

Simon Cowell's record company, Syco Entertainment, has teamed up with the BBC for a brand new dance show. The programme, titled The Greatest Dancer, will see professional dancers perform in a search to find the most amazing dancer in the UK. All forms of dance are welcome, including Bollywood, hip hop, ballet and jazz, and the series will include auditions and live performances. Speaking about the new show, Controller Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC, Kate Phillips, said: "With the continued success of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC is undoubtedly the home of dance."

Simon is working with the BBC for the first time

She continued: "By launching The Greatest Dancer we want to give the vast array of dance talent across the UK the chance to shine. I can't wait to work with Syco and Thames to uncover the talent out there and let our audience critique and celebrate the nation's unsung dance heroes." Global Head of Television for Syco Entertainment, Nigel Hall, praised the amazing auditions that have already been filmed. "The auditions for the pilot episode saw some of the most jaw dropping, heartfelt and moving auditions I've ever seen on a dance show," he said. "There are some spectacular moments and we are beyond thrilled to have secured this commission over fierce competition. We look forward to working with the BBC team on something just a little bit special."