Peter Andre has shed his clean-cut, family man image for a dark new movie role. Recently-released photos taken by Richard Mclaren show the popstar in character as a heroin addict named Harry in the upcoming film, The Inheritance – and it's safe to say Pete looks virtually unrecognisable in the on-set snapshots, with tattoos covering his arms, chest and face, and wearing a lip ring. One image shows the 45-year-old singer looking dishevelled as he sits on the floor, a bottle of whiskey by his feet, while another close-up sees him looking directly down the camera after the makeup artists have worked their magic.

Peter Andre has been cast as a heroin addict in upcoming film, The Inheritance

The Inheritance is Pete's first movie role – and it looks like he enjoyed every minute of it. Writing in his new! magazine column, he confessed to fans: "I've got the acting bug. Although it can be full-on, I can honestly say shooting was an incredible experience. It was intense and very dark. I can't wait to see the edit." He continued: "Becoming the character took months of preparing and thankfully it paid off. I'll be going back later in the year to film more. In fact, it looks like I'm going to be spending a lot more time in America this year, so I'm lucky to have such a trusting wife and family."

It's the popstar's very first movie role

In February, Peter appeared on Loose Women to share his excitement at the upcoming film project, telling the panel: "I'm out [in Hollywood] in March filming my first ever feature film. I'm actually doing it, I can't believe it. Very exciting." The dad-of-four added: "Whatever happens I'm gonna be so grateful. It's my first step into Hollywood!" Stacey Solomon then exclaimed: "See you at the Oscars!"

