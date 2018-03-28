Ant and Dec missing from first Britain's Got Talent trailer Fans were quick to discuss Ant and Dec's absence from the fun trailer

The first trailer for Britain's Got Talent is here, and despite starring the show's judges, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, the two presenters, Ant and Dec, were missing from the minute-long, royal-themed trailer. In the clip, a voiceover can be heard saying: "Whatever the occasion, performing for royalty has always been the ultimate privilege. But that depends on the royalty…" before showing the four judges as various kings and queens while the public attempted to entertain them. Amanda took on the role of Queen Elizabeth, and laughed as a magician turned himself into a chicken, while Alesha channelled Queen Victoria, shouting: "We are not amused!" following a mime act.

And and Dec didn't make an appearance in the trailer

Meanwhile, David dressed in a white wig and silk blue outfit, and threw golden leaves into the air as a sign of approval, while Simon looked like he had stepped out of Game of Thrones while watching the acts with a wolf by his side. The tweet read: "Entertainment gets the royal treatment. Britain's Got Talent returns this April." Fans were quick to question Ant and Dec's absence from the trailer, with one writing: "Kind of worrying that you haven't tagged @antanddec. I'm not watching without them or Dec. I'll still be watching BGMT though." Another added: "Where's @antanddec? Not watching it unless Dec is hosting live shows, they make BGT what it is."

Ant and Dec are expected to initially appear in the pre-recorded sections of Britain's Got Talent, however it is unclear whether they will continue to present the live shows following Ant's arrest for drink driving. Dec has confirmed that he will be going ahead alone for the final two episodes of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. In a statement posted to Twitter, he wrote: "Whilst I never thought I'd be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we've decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead. We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that. Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series. Dec x."