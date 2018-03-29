The Crown finally confirms who is replacing Matt Smith as Prince Philip Matt is stepping down from the role for season three of the hit show

After months of speculation, Netflix has announced who will be taking over the role of Prince Philip in seasons three and four of The Crown. Tobias Menzies has been confirmed to replace Matt Smith as the monarch's husband as the hit drama moves ahead in time to the mid-1960s. Tobias, 44, is currently on the most in-demand TV actors, playing both Frank Randall and his ancestor Jonathan 'Black Jack Randall' in Outlander, and taking a starring role in The Terror. His other credits include The Night Manager, Silent Witness, Catastrophe and Game of Thrones, in which he appears as Edmure Tully.

News of Tobias' casting means that the next generation of the royal family is now complete. Claire Foy has relinquished her crown as Queen Elizabeth II with Olivia Colman confirmed to take over the part. Vanessa Kirby, meanwhile, is stepping down as Princess Margaret, with Helena Bonham Carter set to star as the monarch's sister. According to reports, Paul Bettany was in talks to play Prince Philip in the upcoming new season, but negotiations fell through due to a scheduling conflict.

Broadchurch star Olivia has previously spoken of her excitement at being cast in The Crown, telling the BBC: "I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius—she's an incredibly hard act to follow. I'm basically going to re-watch every episode and copy her." Claire returned the compliment in an interview with HELLO! saying of her successor: "She's a genius, a wonderful human being. I can't offer anything to her, just admiration." When asked if she had any tips for Olivia, she answered: "Absolutely not, she needs no tips from me."

The Crown recently made headlines after it was revealed that Claire was paid less for her role in the show than her co-star Matt. Creative director Suzanne Mackie confirmed that Matt was given a better wage due to his popularity following Doctor Who, while Claire was a relatively unknown actress ahead of the show. But she said this will change in the future, stating: Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen."