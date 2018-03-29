Loading the player...

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield present This Morning for final time from ITV studios The This Morning studios are moving to west London

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spent an emotional day filming the last episode of This Morning from their riverside studios. The ITV studios are moving to west London while renovation takes place on the South Bank set. Holly shared a photo of herself and her co-star Phil looking out to the Thames, and wrote on Instagram: "Well... we're going to miss this view! Bye for now @itvstudios thanks for having us... see you once the builders move out!" Phil shared a similar photo and captioned it: "Moving to new premises."

The 55-year-old also took his Snapchat fans on his last walk through the studio hallways. "Well here we go," Phil said on Thursday morning. "There it is, that's the way in. For the final time, we go through these doors before our new accommodation. In two weeks time, we move to a new studio." As he approached the sofa, Holly, who was already seated, asked: "Is that your final walk?" "That was the final walk," said Phil, as he panned across the room showing the crew setting up for the show.

Holly and Phil's studio is moving to west London

This Morning will temporarily move to White City as part of a five-year deal, alongside other ITV daytime shows Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, Loose Women, The Jonathan Ross Show and Strictly Come Dancing's spin-off, It Takes Two.

The news was announced last year, with David Camp, chief executive of Stanhope Plc, saying: "It is fantastic that ITV will be moving into the studios at Television Centre and joining more than 3,000 existing BBC staff at White City Place. Television Centre already includes the HQ of BBC Worldwide, three state of the art studios operated by BBC Studioworks and a new Soho House members club, rooftop pool, gym, hotel and restaurants."

The pair will be replaced by Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal over Easter

Holly and Phil are taking Easter off, which means Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal will step in for the pair next week. Rylan, who took a break from This Morning last year, confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: "The news is out! Excited to tell you I'll be hosting @thismorning all next week with the BBig sister @emmawillisofficial."