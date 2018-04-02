Nicole Scherzinger reportedly not returning to the X Factor The former Pussycat Dolls band member has yet to respond to the reports

According to reports, Nicole Scherzinger won't be returning to the X Factor this year due to a planned overhaul of the popular show. Her fellow judges, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne, may also be leaving. According to the Sun, show producers are considering cancelling Louis and Sharon's contracts for the next series, while pop stars including Craig David and Louis Tomlinson are among names to replace the trio. A source told the newspaper: "There are no plans for Nicole to return to The X Factor this year. Other announcements about the ­judging line-up will be made in due course. It is possible either Sharon or Louis could still return because both have contracts."

Although Louis, Sharon and Nicole have yet to comment on the reports, the X Factor viewers were quick to respond, with one writing: "Why did they get rid of the one thing that makes watching #XFactor bearable? Getting rid of @NicoleScherzy was a huge mistake," while another added: "How can they sack Nicole Scherzinger from the X factor, I’m livid." Fans of Louis also took to Twitter to discuss the possibility that the One Direction band member could be a new judge on the show, with one writing: "I'll support Louis no matter what he chooses to do and he'd make a great judge... but now that he has his solo music and album upcoming I really want him to just do that well; concentrate on making it the best & promoting it more, not doing several things at once," while another added: "Yeah, we’re gonna have to speak for Louis on this one and say, 'No thank you.'"

A break from X Factor could give Nicole the time to reunite with the Pussycat Dolls, and her former bandmate, Kimberly Wyatt, revealed that the group were in talks to get back together. Chatting on BBC Radio 5 Live about a reunion, she said: "Who knows, that is the question isn't it? I say now or never. That's kind of where I'm sitting. I was ready... I said this year is the year to get on stage and my favourite thing to do was the Pussycat Dolls. I would love to throw down with those beautiful, talented women again.” She then said "conversations are being had" regarding a reunion.

