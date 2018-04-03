Everything you need to know about Come Home's Anthony Boyle Anthony Boyle is the one to watch - find out why!

Anthony Boyle is certainly the rising star of the moment. The Come Home actor, who plays Christopher Eccleston's son, Liam, in the drama, is currently making his name in television, film and theatre, with hits including Derry Girls, BBC's Ordeal by Innocence and the incredibly successful play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, under his belt. So before he becomes the next big acting talent on our screens, find out everything you need to know about the 23-year-old star.

Anthony stars in Come Home

Anthony first made his name by originating the role of Scorpius Malfoy in the sell-out success Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which opened at the Palace Theatre in the West End in 2016. After receiving critical acclaim for his role, he went on to win multiple awards, including the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Following his success in London, Anthony has since gone on to play Scorpius in the Broadway version of the show, which opened in early 2018.

Anthony also plays a pivotal role in Ordeal by Innocence

The last year has been very busy for Anthony, who also played a key role in the latest BBC Agatha Christie drama, Ordeal by Innocence. In the series, Anthony plays Jack Argyll, who in the first few minutes of the show is imprisoned for the murder of his adopted mother, and subsequently killed in prison. Speaking about the role, Anthony told the BBC: "In some ways Jack is like Lady Macbeth, he's not really in the story that much but when he is he makes it count. He makes every scene about him. He's the provocateur that comes in and shakes it all up. Jack is always active and hardly ever passive in a scene so that kind of a character is very satisfying to play." Anthony also appeared as David Donnelly, Erin's main love interest, in the critically acclaimed Channel 4 show Derry Girls.

