The Great Celebrity Bake Off – meet the famous bakers

The celebrity version of Great British Bake Off is airing on Tuesday with stars including Alan Carr, Teri Hatcher, Aisling Bea and Kadeena Cox taking part in the contest to raise money and awareness for Stand Up to Cancer. But how much do you know about the celebrities taking part? Perhaps the most well-known name of the group is Alan, a comedian best known for his talk show, Alan Carr: Chatty Man. The tongue-in-cheek TV personality has been keen to appear on the show, and recently took to Twitter to lament that his appearance on the celebrity series had yet to be shown, writing: "When the hell am I on #gbbo?!!!!" Speaking about Teri's baking skills on This Morning, he said: "She's so lovely, and so competitive, and so good at baking."

Teri is best known for her role as Susan on Desperate Housewives, and as Lois Lane in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. The American actress has revealed that she is a huge fan of the show while on Loose Women, explaining: "I was so excited [to be involved], my daughters and I were such huge fans. We get it on Netflix – I've been known to just sit there for a whole weekend and just watch it. I am just obsessed." She jokily added: "Soggy bottom doesn't really translate. Well it does because even in America you're pretty sure you don't want one."

Kadeena MBE is a Paralympian who won gold, silver and bronze medals in the 2016 Paralympics in Rio. The 27-year-old also competed in Channel 4's The Jump, finishing in fifth place, as well as Celebrity Mastermind, where her specialist subject was Arsenal F.C. Finally, Aisling Bea is an actress and comedian who has previously won the So You Think You're Funny award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She has also made guest appearances on shows including Taskmaster, QI and Room 101. Speaking about her appearance on Bake Off, she tweeted: "Tomorrow! I wanna hit the dizzying heights of glory of the Northern Irish lad who threw the baked Alaska in the bin. #GBBO."

