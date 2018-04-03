Corrie actress Georgia Taylor hits out at fan after being asked for selfie in doctors The popular actress wasn’t impressed when she was approached in her doctors' reception

Coronation Street actress Georgia Taylor is used to getting approached by fans who recognise her as her alter-ego Toyah Battersby, but the popular actress was less than impressed after being stopped for a selfie while at the doctors. Having declined to take a photo with the unnamed fan, Georgia was then told she was "rude" for saying no to a picture. Taking to Twitter, the 38-year-old explained the incident to her followers. "Since when was it deemed acceptable to ask for selfies in the doctors' reception? You have no idea what I'm here for and it's completely inappropriate, but apparently I'M the 'rude' one for saying no.." she wrote.

Shortly after posting her message of frustration, Georgia's Coronation Street co-stars were quick to show their support. Kym Marsh, who plays Michelle Connor, replied to the tweet, writing: "Oh good God!! X," while Jane Danson, who plays Georgia's on-screen sister Leanne Battersby, added: "You are quite possibly the kindest soul I know. Maybe some people should think how 'rude' they are? I'll send Leanne round and that will show them 'rude'." The star then responded saying: "Ah thanks sis. Love you. And love a bit of Battersby spirit." Georgia later expanded on the incident, revealing that the "woman in question" had suggested that they went outside for the selfie.

The star has played Toyah Battersby in Coronation Street since 1997

Georgia reprised her role as Toyah in 2016, having first appeared in the soap in 1997 as a 17 year old. The star left the cobbles in 2003 when Toyah found out her college lecture boyfriend had got her friend Maria pregnant. On her return, Georgia said: "I am thrilled to be re-joining my old friends on the cobbles and hugely excited to be given the opportunity to explore the character of Toyah 13 years on."

In the soap, Toyah – who can't have children of her own - is currently involved in a shock baby arrangement storyline - and is hoping to raise Eva Price's unborn baby as her own. In recent weeks it's become uncertain whether the plan will go ahead once the baby is born, with Eva having grown closer to her child and seemingly second-guessing her decision. Following a recent scare when she couldn’t feel her baby kick, Eva was crying with relief, and even contemplated ringing up her ex Aidan Connor – the father of the baby.