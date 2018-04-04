Declan Donnelly set to host Britain's Got Talent alone? The TV star made his solo debut on Saturday Night Takeaway

Declan Donnelly could front the new series of Britain's Got Talent by himself, following the success of his solo debut on Saturday Night Takeaway at the weekend. Following Ant McPartlin's decision to enter rehab in the wake of his drink-driving charge, it was unclear who would host the hit ITV talent show. But bosses were said to be so impressed by Dec's appearance on Saturday that they are keen for him to front the live shows as a solo presenter. "After last weekend, the feeling is very much that Dec should take on BGT alone – he did a brilliant job," a source told the Sun. "The bosses at ITV loved him and want him back as soon as possible, and Simon Cowell totally agrees that he's the best man for the job rather than bringing in a new face."

Declan Donnelly looks set to host Britain's Got Talent without Ant McPartlin

Ant and Dec had already filmed the Britain's Got Talent auditions, which will air later this month, prior to Ant's arrest. "It solves the major headache over continuity issues because so much of the series is already in the bag after the auditions finished," the insider added.

Dec's solo act on Saturday Night Takeaway was a huge hit with viewers. The show brought in an average of 7.7 million viewers and peaked at 8.6 million people, bringing in 42 per cent of the overall TV viewers - a record for the already popular show. Fans quickly took to Twitter to praise the TV star, with one writing: "I don't think this country has ever wanted to hug someone so much #SaturdayNightTakeaway," while another added: "Declan Donnelly has just pulled off a double act performed by one person. Get this man a knighthood. #SaturdayNightTakeaway."

Dec received widespread praise for his solo appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant confirmed that he would be stepping down from his TV commitments following his arrest for drink-driving. The 42-year-old, who is currently receiving treatment in rehab, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, but on Tuesday it was confirmed that his hearing has been adjourned. An administration officer from the Wimbledon Magistrates' Court said: "An adjournment in this case has been agreed, therefore Ant McPartlin will not be appearing at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court, on Wednesday 4th April 2018. The new date of hearing has not yet been confirmed."