Cheryl 'rules out X Factor return' for something very exciting

Cheryl is expected to make her highly-anticipated return to television this year - but it's not what many expected. The singer, who welcomed baby Bear into the world last year with boyfriend Liam Payne, has reportedly ruled out making a comeback on The X Factor. According to The Sun, the 34-year-old is in talks to have a role on Simon Cowell's new dance show on the BBC. Cheryl was initially tipped to take over from Nicole Scherzinger for a third stint on the popular ITV singing series, but the mum-of-one is said to be more "excited" about the prospect of this new show.

Cheryl is set to appear as a judge on Simon Cowell's new BBC dance show

"Cheryl loves X Factor but she enjoyed filming the pilot for the new BBC programme and loved it," a source told the publication. "The show feels fresh and because it's a new ­format she is excited by that. Dance has always been a passion for her so it feels right for her." It was announced last week that Simon's record company, Syco Entertainment, has teamed up with the BBC for a brand new dance show called The Greatest Dancer. The series will see professional dancers perform in a search to find the most amazing dancer in the UK. All forms of dance are welcome, including Bollywood, hip hop, ballet and jazz, and the series will include auditions and live performances.

It was recently reported that Cheryl was one of the judges in the pilot episode of the new series along with Strictly star Oti Mabuse and Glee actor Matthew Morrison, while Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo took on co-presenting roles. This potential new gig will mark the first time Cheryl has returned to prime-time TV since leaving The X Factor in 2015, and welcoming her son Bear in March last year. It has since been alleged that the star is close to signing a deal with acting agency, Independent 360, which counts The One Show's Alex Jones among its talent. Other famous faces who are signed to the firm include Strictly Come Dancing's Bruno Tonioli and former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc.

