EastEnders spoilers: Fans figure out Michelle Fowler's exit storyline Michelle is played by actress Jenna Russell

EastEnders viewers are convinced Michelle Fowler will leave the show after getting involved in another scandal. The character - who is played by Jenna Russell – is set to become embroiled in a new controversial storyline involving Mel Owen's teenage son Hunter. During Tuesday's episode, Mel (Tamzin Outhwaite) asked Michelle if she would tutor her son - completely oblivious to the fact that she had an affair with American school student Preston in the past. "You still know how to get the best out of kids, teenagers, the ones who knows best," Mel asked, to which Michelle responded: "It's [my] specialist subject."

Jenna Russell is leaving EastEnders after one year

One fan tweeted: "#Eastenders probably not a good idea leaving Michelle alone with Hunter!!!!!" Another said: "So it's obvious Michelle's exit storyline will be about her and Hunter #EastEnders." A third post read: "Michelle saying she’s a Teacher? And Mel is going to hire her to tutor Hunter? Please someone tell Mel Michelle likes teenage boys! #EastEnders." Another follower remarked: "Michelle is going to end up seducing Hunter and that’s how she’s leaving. Calling it now!"

It was announced last month that Michelle is being written out just 14 months after she joined the BBC show. Jenna, 50, took over the role of Michelle from Susan Tully, who originally played the Walford favourite from 1985 until 1995. An EastEnders spokeswoman said: "Jenna is a terrific actress who has loved her time on the show playing Michelle and it was a mutual decision to write the character out. We wish Jenna all the best for the future." Hitting back at reports which suggest she was axed from the soap, Jenna tweeted: "Just for clarity, I wasn't 'axed' just fancied doing something else. Nothing else. Have a great day x #actorslife."

