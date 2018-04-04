Lisa Riley congratulated by celebrity friends after sharing exciting news The Loose Women panellist was thrilled as she took to social media on Wednesday

Lisa Riley couldn’t be prouder on Wednesday after hearing that the hit BBC One drama, Three Girls, in which she starred in, is up for a number of BAFTA awards, including Mini-Series. The BBC drama about the Rochdale pedophile ring, saw Lisa portray the mother of one of the main victims, Ruby Bowen. Rising star Liv Hill, who played Ruby, has also been nominated in the Supporting Actress category, while Molly Windsor, who portrayed grooming victim Holly Winshaw, is up for Leading Actress.

Lisa Riley played Lorna Bowen in Three Girls

Taking to her Instagram account to share her delight at the news, Lisa shared a photograph of a herself and her two on-screen daughters, along with the caption: "Such a HUGE amount of warmth and pride this morning as I was woken up to the FANTASTIC news the @baftanominations have been announced and @bbcone Three Girls is nominated fully recognised for the outstanding drama that it is. But I must say the BIGGEST amount of pride goes to the PHENOMENAL performances from @mollywindsor97 #livplaying my daughter."

RELATED: Petition for Three Girls health worker to be honoured

Lisa continued: "Also the director and writer have had there brilliance acknowledged in all there nominations also. As my beautiful mum always said 'cream does always rise to the top' #bafta #actor #proud #dramathis makes my job as an actor so incredibly strong. #realnotfake." The Loose Women panellists celebrity friends were thrilled upon hearing the news, with Linda Robson telling her: "Congratulations it was absolutely brilliant, amazing acting and writing still going on but very proud of you all for getting the message out there." GMB presenter Kate Garraway added: "An amazing programme – brilliant performances – nominations deserved."

The star was delighted at hearing that the show was up for several BAFTA awards

The harrowing three-part drama was aired in May, and reduced viewers to tears as the shocking real-life story portrayed the shocking events which took place in 2012. The programme also starred other well-known names, including Lesley Sharp, Maxine Peake and Jill Halfpenny.

RELATED: Lisa Riley gets emotional discussing harrowing role in Three Girls

Lisa previously opened up about her role while on Loose Women, telling the panel that she got to know the victims of the case during the filming, and that she was keen to tell their story for them. Lisa said: "The story was so true…I am so honoured to have been able to play the part of Lorna and give these girls a voice, because no one believed them. No one." Asked by Nadia Sawalha how she was feeling, Lisa then replied defiantly: "It’s not about me, it’s about the girls."