First Dates reveals why they deleted popular 'catch-up' segment – and what will happen in the future The normal contestant catch-ups will return for future episodes

First Dates fans were left fuming after one of the most popular segments of the show – the contestant catch-ups – was deleted from Wednesday night's episode. Viewers missed seeing what happened to the couples after their dates at the Paternoster Chop House restaurant in central London, and didn't hesitate in venting their frustration on Twitter.

One viewer complained: "That wasn't a proper update! Did any of the couples see each other again? Why have they changed it?!" Another wrote: "Wanted to go to bed 40 minutes ago but stayed up watching #FirstDates waiting to see the 'what happened next' and they never showed it!" A third tweeted: "First Dates is all about the bit at the end when you find out what happened next!! Where has that gone?!?"

First Dates explained that the normal format would resume next week

The Channel 4 show were quick to reassure fans that the normal format would resume in future episodes. They tweeted: "A message to our fans about last night's episode from the #FirstDates family: We enjoyed watching the daters in their joint post-date interviews so thought we would treat viewers to an 'outtake' round up. For future episodes the more familiar style catch-ups will return." Replying to another fan, they wrote: "Never fear - our catch-ups will return next week!"

Mandy and Stuart have a little something to reveal to their dates…



The popular dating show returned for the tenth series in April. Viewers have already been treated to a lot of juicy drama, as the first episode showed divorced couple Stuart and Mandy going on dates at the same time. The exes split up nearly nine years ago but remain on good terms, so much so that they agreed to appear on First Dates together. But being seated just a table away from each other didn't make it any less awkward for themselves and their dates Claire and Adam!

When Stuart broke the news to his date Claire, she asked: "Are you joking me? Are you having a laugh?" Stuart replied: "She's got her life, I have got my life. It is very amicable. We are good friends." Meanwhile, Mandy's date Adam also struggled with the situation. "That is quite a shock," he said, adding that it was the "weirdest date" he'd been on.